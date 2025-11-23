Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.

Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 4.7% of Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 251.9% during the second quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $460.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $546.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.84 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 77.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price target on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.50.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

