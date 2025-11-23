Rock Creek Group LP Purchases New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,102,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.8% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,586,070,000 after acquiring an additional 768,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,977 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,229,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,591,000 after purchasing an additional 398,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,375,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,567,000 after purchasing an additional 105,099 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $662.28 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $693.07. The firm has a market cap of $695.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $672.31 and its 200-day moving average is $638.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

