WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Amgen by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 226,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,309 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $337.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $345.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.46.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 73.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $342.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $405.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,703.50. This represents a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total transaction of $299,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,251.68. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

