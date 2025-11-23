J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) versus Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Head-To-Head Comparison

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) and Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares J. M. Smucker and Greenlane”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J. M. Smucker $8.71 billion 1.29 -$1.23 billion ($13.71) -7.68 Greenlane $13.27 million 0.38 -$17.64 million ($255.77) -0.01

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Greenlane has lower revenue, but higher earnings than J. M. Smucker. J. M. Smucker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenlane, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

81.7% of J. M. Smucker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Greenlane shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of J. M. Smucker shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Greenlane shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for J. M. Smucker and Greenlane, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J. M. Smucker 1 7 8 1 2.53 Greenlane 1 0 0 0 1.00

J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus price target of $118.38, suggesting a potential upside of 12.40%. Given J. M. Smucker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe J. M. Smucker is more favorable than Greenlane.

Profitability

This table compares J. M. Smucker and Greenlane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. M. Smucker -16.75% 15.41% 5.55% Greenlane -532.82% -164.19% -85.38%

Risk and Volatility

J. M. Smucker has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenlane has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

J. M. Smucker beats Greenlane on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients. It provides its products under the Meow Mix, Milk-Bone, Pup-Peroni, Canine Carry Outs, Folgers, Café Bustelo, Dunkin', Folgers, Café Bustelo, 1850, Jif, Smucker's, Smucker's Uncrustables, Robin Hood, and Five Roses. The company sells its products through direct sales and brokers to food retailers, club stores, discount and dollar stores, online retailers, pet specialty stores, natural foods stores and distributors, drug stores, military commissaries, and mass merchandisers. Smucker Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise. It offers its products under the Groove, Eyce, DaVinci, Higher Standards, Pollen Gear, Marley Natural, and Keith Haring brands. The company also operates e-commerce websites, such as Vapor.com, Vaposhop.com, DaVinciVaporizer.com, PuffItUp.com, HigherStandards.com, EyceMolds.com, and MarleyNaturalShop.com. It serves customers through smoke shops, cannabis dispensaries, and specialty retailers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

