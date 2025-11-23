Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.94.

Carrier Global Trading Up 4.0%

Carrier Global stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.05%.Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

