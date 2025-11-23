Swiss National Bank Has $105.04 Million Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,410,700 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $105,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 100.7% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,789 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,040 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in eBay by 19.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth $1,626,000. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH boosted its stake in eBay by 112.9% in the second quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH now owns 8,876 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.51. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Citizens Jmp raised shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on eBay from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $170,582.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,521.44. This represents a 33.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $585,478.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,123.48. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,323 shares of company stock worth $5,444,100. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

