Swiss National Bank Purchases 40,900 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 496,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $100,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 431.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 64,527 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Atlassian by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 186.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 147,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,262,000 after buying an additional 95,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 94,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,027,000 after buying an additional 29,402 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 target price on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock opened at $146.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of -206.03, a P/E/G ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $1,311,711.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 168,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,857,651.90. This represents a 4.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 9,847 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.46, for a total value of $1,501,273.62. Following the sale, the president owned 242,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,909,346.32. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,497 shares of company stock worth $742,375 and sold 581,181 shares worth $94,142,284. 36.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

