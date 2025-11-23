Sen. Tommy Tuberville Sells Off Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) recently sold shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). In a filing disclosed on November 15th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in PepsiCo stock on October 7th.

Senator Tommy Tuberville also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 10/7/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) on 10/7/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 10/7/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 10/7/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 10/7/2025.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $146.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,910,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,227,798. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.53. The firm has a market cap of $200.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $165.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 108.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.90.

About Senator Tuberville

Tommy Tuberville (Republican Party) (also known as Coach) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Alabama. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Tuberville (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Alabama. He won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Tuberville was head coach for several college football teams between 1995 and 2016, including at Auburn University and the University of Cincinnati. Tommy Tuberville was born in Camden, Arkansas, and lives in Auburn, Alabama. Tuberville’s career experience includes working as a studio analyst with ESPN and as the head football coach of the University of Mississippi, the University of Auburn, Texas Tech University, and the University of Cincinnati.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

