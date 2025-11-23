F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Unloaded Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). In a filing disclosed on November 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in F5 stock on October 22nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH LONG TERM GROWTH” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 10/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on 10/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) on 10/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) on 10/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) on 10/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 10/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 10/8/2025.

F5 Trading Up 3.7%

F5 stock traded up $8.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,984,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,295. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.12 and its 200 day moving average is $297.08. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $346.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $810.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 22.42%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on F5 from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on F5 from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research lowered F5 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.56.

Insider Activity at F5

In other news, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $262,282.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.98, for a total value of $328,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,357,586.54. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,963. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 129.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 497 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 26.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,246 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,053,000 after buying an additional 41,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

