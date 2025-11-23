Rep. Kevin Hern Sells CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock

Representative Kevin Hern (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). In a filing disclosed on November 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in CSX stock on October 28th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “KEVIN HERN TRADITIONAL IRA” account.

Representative Kevin Hern also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 10/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) on 10/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) on 10/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) on 10/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 10/28/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 10/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 10/23/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 10/23/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 10/6/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) on 9/26/2025.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,220,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,391,072. CSX Corporation has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.76.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. CSX's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 33.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSX

In other CSX news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 58,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,087.58. This trade represents a 1,700.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin S. Boone sold 31,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $1,120,702.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 197,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,128,532.89. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

About Representative Hern

Kevin Hern (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 13, 2018. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Hern (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Kevin Hern went into business as a McDonald’s franchisee in 1999. He acquired 10 McDonald’s franchises by 2012. He served on the McDonald’s National Leadership Team for 13 years, including the tax policy team, the insurance corporation, and as chairman of the economics team. From 2011 to 2015, he was chairman of the finance committee of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

About CSX

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

