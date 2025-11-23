BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 660.26 and traded as high as GBX 681. BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 649.50, with a volume of 424,184 shares.
BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Down 4.5%
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 660.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 582.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -67.24 and a beta of 1.01.
BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The investment trust reported GBX 11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BlackRock World Mining Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 153.65%.
BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile
The Company aims to provide a diversified investment in mining and metal assets worldwide, actively managed with the objective of maximising total returns. While the policy is to invest principally in quoted securities, the Company’s investment policy includes investing in royalties derived from the production of metals and minerals as well as physical metals.
