iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPOL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPOL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,226.10 and traded as high as GBX 2,269. iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) shares last traded at GBX 2,259, with a volume of 6,639 shares.
iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,226.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,141.10.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc)
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Wall Street Loves Williams-Sonoma Right Now—Here’s Why the Stock Could Soar in 2026
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Meta Wins FTC Fight, Keeps Instagram Growth Machine Intact
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Red Cups or Red Flags: Starbucks’ Bet on a Holiday Recovery
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.