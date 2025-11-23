Roblox Corporation $RBLX Shares Bought by Left Brain Wealth Management LLC

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2,646.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Roblox from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 target price on Roblox and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

Roblox Stock Down 2.7%

NYSE:RBLX opened at $89.23 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $150.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 2,401 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total value of $251,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 387,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,513,044.40. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $608,880.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 260,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,449,950.16. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 297,297 shares of company stock valued at $34,932,463 over the last three months. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.