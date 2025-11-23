Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa America cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,090.00 to $1,171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. CICC Research upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,038.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,027.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,058.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $855.89 and its 200-day moving average is $787.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,066.65.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.