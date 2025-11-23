Prudential Financial Inc. Has $290.88 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,825,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Procter & Gamble worth $290,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $647,281.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,202.16. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 3,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $538,133.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,039.68. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 31,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,692 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $150.84 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $144.09 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

