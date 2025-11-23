Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $150.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.14. The company has a market cap of $352.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $144.09 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $491,246.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 61,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,402,333.72. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,139,434.77. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,692. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

