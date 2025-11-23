Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,526 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Equinix worth $338,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 21.1% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,302,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in Equinix by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 51,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Equinix by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,139.58. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total transaction of $84,047.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,956,570.19. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $4,394,531. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Equinix from $993.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $917.00 price target on Equinix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.33.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $754.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $802.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $813.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 11.82%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.05 EPS. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

