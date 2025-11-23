Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 133,027 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 133,027 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Boston Scientific worth $137,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14,391.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,919,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,134,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,729,575,000 after buying an additional 2,545,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Boston Scientific by 18.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,610,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,387,000 after buying an additional 1,664,108 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 114.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,819,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,019 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,524 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $96.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.97 and its 200-day moving average is $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.98 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $143.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. The trade was a 34.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $4,923,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,561,336.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 175,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,742,314 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.77.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

