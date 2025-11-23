TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lessened its stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,118 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,401,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,289,000 after buying an additional 4,478,741 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,652,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 29.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,049,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,747 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the second quarter worth about $106,772,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Astera Labs by 3,742.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 964,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,546,000 after purchasing an additional 939,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

ALAB opened at $141.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.27. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $262.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 27.50%.The firm had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Astera Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALAB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Astera Labs from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

In other news, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $31,708,410.00. Following the sale, the director owned 385,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,858,482.01. This trade represents a 32.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 11,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $1,653,806.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 192,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,452.93. This trade represents a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 619,436 shares of company stock worth $96,530,060. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

