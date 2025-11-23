Rep. Kevin Hern Sells Off Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Representative Kevin Hern (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). In a filing disclosed on November 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Home Depot stock on October 28th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “KEVIN HERN TRADITIONAL IRA” account.

Representative Kevin Hern also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 10/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) on 10/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) on 10/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) on 10/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 10/28/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 10/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 10/23/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 10/23/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 10/6/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) on 9/26/2025.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $10.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $343.22. 7,336,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $444.00 to $423.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,885,603,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 36,207.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,694,552,000 after buying an additional 10,049,029 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $2,076,592,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 16,746.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,663,768,000 after buying an additional 4,510,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Home Depot by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,109,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,051 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Hern

Kevin Hern (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 13, 2018. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Hern (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Kevin Hern went into business as a McDonald’s franchisee in 1999. He acquired 10 McDonald’s franchises by 2012. He served on the McDonald’s National Leadership Team for 13 years, including the tax policy team, the insurance corporation, and as chairman of the economics team. From 2011 to 2015, he was chairman of the finance committee of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

