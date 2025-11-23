Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Invests $206,000 in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 650 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 270.0% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Tesla by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $391.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 260.73, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $433.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Melius began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.