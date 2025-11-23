Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR) & BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Head to Head Analysis

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) and Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of BBB Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of Synergy CHC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BBB Foods and Synergy CHC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBB Foods 2 2 3 0 2.14 Synergy CHC 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation & Earnings

BBB Foods presently has a consensus price target of $34.80, indicating a potential upside of 9.50%. Synergy CHC has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 297.20%. Given Synergy CHC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Synergy CHC is more favorable than BBB Foods.

This table compares BBB Foods and Synergy CHC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBB Foods $3.15 billion 1.15 $18.36 million ($0.84) -37.83 Synergy CHC $34.83 million 0.69 $2.12 million $0.29 7.38

BBB Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Synergy CHC. BBB Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synergy CHC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BBB Foods and Synergy CHC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBB Foods -2.61% -44.56% -7.47% Synergy CHC 7.77% -19.51% 14.25%

Summary

Synergy CHC beats BBB Foods on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BBB Foods

BBB Foods Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels. BBB Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Synergy CHC

Synergy CHC Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of branded health and wellness products. The company was founded on December 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

