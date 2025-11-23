Legacy Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Legacy Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solitude Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 21.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 88,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Chevron by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 697,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,887,000 after purchasing an additional 142,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $149.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.20%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

