Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,110,707 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 256,549 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,042,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $956,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Walmart by 4.4% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 23,534 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 155,386 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,194,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 24,051 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $406,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,040,455 shares in the company, valued at $105,741,441.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,241,073.20. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 137,888 shares of company stock worth $14,241,903 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE WMT opened at $105.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.90. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $839.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

