Vestor Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Vestor Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 90.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 35,803 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Macquarie lowered their price target on Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Erste Group Bank cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price objective on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.
Visa Trading Up 1.4%
Shares of V stock opened at $328.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.00 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.92. The stock has a market cap of $597.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,117. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,175,152. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Red Cups or Red Flags: Starbucks’ Bet on a Holiday Recovery
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.