PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.3270. PAVmed shares last traded at $0.3372, with a volume of 561,682 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAVM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PAVmed from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PAVmed stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Free Report) by 392.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of PAVmed worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel products that target unmet needs in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, which consists of diagnostic test that serves as a testing tool for preventing esophageal adenocarcinoma deaths, through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk gastroesophageal reflux disease, including chronic heartburn and acid reflux or simply reflux in patients; and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay performed on surface esophageal cells collected with EsoCheck.

