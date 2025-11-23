VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

VolitionRX Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.3077. VolitionRX shares last traded at $0.3220, with a volume of 554,005 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

