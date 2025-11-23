Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $724,937,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,512,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,943,000 after buying an additional 1,660,188 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 25.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,976,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,267,000 after buying an additional 604,016 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.8% during the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,799,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,873,000 after buying an additional 565,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $68,013,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $183.29 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.34 and a one year high of $190.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.33.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.13. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 128.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Daniel C. Smith bought 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $62,293.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,321.35. This represents a 1.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stefan M. Selig purchased 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $36,260.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,532.20. This trade represents a 0.61% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,121 shares of company stock valued at $394,400. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.31.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

