Swiss National Bank Buys 113,400 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,628,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 113,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $114,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,584,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 38.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,802,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,040,114,000 after buying an additional 4,076,112 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,266,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,127,000 after acquiring an additional 122,633 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,630,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,087,000 after acquiring an additional 152,434 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. The trade was a 24.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $77.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -404.44%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

