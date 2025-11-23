Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,366 FedEx Corporation $FDX

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,366 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 28,080.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $850,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,273 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,650,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,994,848,000 after buying an additional 289,655 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 302.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 352,296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $85,883,000 after buying an additional 264,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $64,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial set a $285.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on FedEx from $243.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.13.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $269.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.55. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.29 and a fifty-two week high of $308.53. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

