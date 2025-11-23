Soundwatch Capital LLC Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $203.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.25 and a 200-day moving average of $171.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $206.94.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

