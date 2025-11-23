Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Sold by Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 3.0% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 116.1% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

NYSE:KMI opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.90%.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 246,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,672,683.88. The trade was a 0.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $173,696.22. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 219,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,005.34. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,004,287 shares of company stock worth $26,072,463 and have sold 18,498 shares worth $506,660. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

