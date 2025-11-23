Defense Stocks To Keep An Eye On – November 23rd

Boeing, GE Aerospace, and RTX are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Defense stocks” are shares of companies that design, manufacture, or provide services and technology for military and national-security purposes — for example aerospace and weapons contractors, cybersecurity firms, and defense electronics suppliers. Investors often view them as relatively defensive because revenue is driven by government spending and geopolitical demand, which can provide steadier cash flows and dividends, though they carry political and regulatory risks tied to contracts and policy changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

