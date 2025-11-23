Rep. Julie Johnson Purchases Shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently bought shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR). In a filing disclosed on November 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Carrier Global stock on October 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 10/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on 10/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) on 10/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) on 10/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) on 10/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) on 10/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 10/21/2025.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE CARR traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $52.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,679,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,412,259. Carrier Global Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,373,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,980,000 after acquiring an additional 450,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 6.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,982,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,536,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,485,000 after buying an additional 7,409,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,377,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,627,000 after buying an additional 473,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,139,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,807,000 after buying an additional 90,585 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research lowered Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARR

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.