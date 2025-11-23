Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) vs. GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Head-To-Head Review

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) and GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of GreenPower Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of GreenPower Motor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Volkswagen has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenPower Motor has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volkswagen 1 3 1 0 2.00 GreenPower Motor 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volkswagen $351.35 billion 0.16 $12.28 billion $1.43 7.75 GreenPower Motor $19.85 million 0.20 -$18.66 million ($5.58) -0.23

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than GreenPower Motor. GreenPower Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Volkswagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Volkswagen and GreenPower Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volkswagen 2.57% 4.21% 1.31% GreenPower Motor -105.06% -561.91% -47.41%

Summary

Volkswagen beats GreenPower Motor on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volkswagen

(Get Free Report)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles. The Commercial Vehicles segment develops, produces, and sells trucks and buses; and offers parts and related services. The Power Engineering segment offers large-bore diesel engines, turbomachinery, and propulsion components. The Financial Services segment provides dealership and customer financing, leasing, direct banking and insurance, fleet management, and mobility services. It sells its products under the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, koda, SEAT/CUPRA, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ducati, Porsche, Scania, MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, Navistar commercial vehicles, and Bugatti brands. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen AG operates as a subsidiary of Porsche Automobil Holding SE.

About GreenPower Motor

(Get Free Report)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation. It leases its vehicles to customers. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

