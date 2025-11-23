122,970 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL Purchased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 122,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $389,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $219,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $1,140,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 110,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

OWL stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.87, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $26.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.89%.The business had revenue of $687.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

