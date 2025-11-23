Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,005 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 37,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaeffer Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Schaeffer Financial LLC now owns 688,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.10 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.