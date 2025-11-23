Vestor Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 236,571 AppLovin Corporation $APP

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 236,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,819,000. AppLovin makes up 2.5% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APP. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $3,607,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 44,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,417,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $17,578,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 269,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,579,499.65. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.97, for a total transaction of $170,789.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,105.50. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 202,900 shares of company stock worth $123,646,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of APP opened at $520.26 on Friday. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $611.23 and its 200 day moving average is $471.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.82 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APP shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on AppLovin from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AppLovin from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.27.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

