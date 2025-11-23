Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.7% of Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 191,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. HSBC set a $225.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.85.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $236.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.35. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.39 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 524.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

