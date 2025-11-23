Best Water Stocks To Follow Now – November 23rd

CocaCola, IDEXX Laboratories, and Ecolab are the three Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Water stocks” are shares of companies whose primary business involves supplying, treating, transporting or managing water resources — this includes utilities, infrastructure and pipeline firms, water-treatment and filtration technology providers, and other water-related equipment and service companies. Investors view them as a thematic, often defensive play on essential demand driven by population growth, urbanization and water scarcity, though performance is affected by regulation, capital intensity and geographically concentrated revenue. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Ecolab (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

