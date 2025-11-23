Sen. Tommy Tuberville Sells Off Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) recently sold shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL). In a filing disclosed on November 15th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Alphabet stock on October 7th.

Senator Tommy Tuberville also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 10/7/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) on 10/7/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 10/7/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 10/7/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 10/7/2025.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $10.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.66. 73,930,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,319,234. The company has a market cap of $3.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.40. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $306.42.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,760,192.85. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 225,174 shares of company stock worth $58,095,223 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Melius Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. President Capital increased their target price on Alphabet from $258.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Tuberville

Tommy Tuberville (Republican Party) (also known as Coach) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Alabama. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Tuberville (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Alabama. He won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Tuberville was head coach for several college football teams between 1995 and 2016, including at Auburn University and the University of Cincinnati. Tommy Tuberville was born in Camden, Arkansas, and lives in Auburn, Alabama. Tuberville’s career experience includes working as a studio analyst with ESPN and as the head football coach of the University of Mississippi, the University of Auburn, Texas Tech University, and the University of Cincinnati.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

