Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Stock Unloaded Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). In a filing disclosed on November 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Parker-Hannifin stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 10/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on 10/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) on 10/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) on 10/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) on 10/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) on 10/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 10/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 10/8/2025.

Shares of PH traded up $20.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $839.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $869.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $773.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $729.58.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.20 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 42 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $31,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. Mizuho boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $860.71.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total transaction of $1,225,746.63. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,014.86. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,569 shares of company stock worth $7,730,464. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

