Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Shares Unloaded Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR). In a filing disclosed on November 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Carrier Global stock on October 6th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH LONG TERM GROWTH” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 10/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on 10/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) on 10/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) on 10/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) on 10/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) on 10/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 10/21/2025.

Carrier Global Trading Up 4.0%

CARR stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.36. 12,679,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,412,259. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average of $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.05%.The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

Carrier Global announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $6,528,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,502,000 after buying an additional 18,242 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,567,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Stance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.94.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

