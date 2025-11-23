Small Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – November 23rd

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares, Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares, and Spring Valley Acquisition are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—generally about $300 million to $2 billion—though exact cutoffs vary by index and provider. Investors view them as having higher growth potential but also greater volatility, liquidity constraints, and risk compared with mid- and large-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS)

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc. index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (GGLL)

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

