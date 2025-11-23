Sen. John Boozman Sells Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Shares

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM). In a filing disclosed on November 15th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock on October 3rd.
Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) on 11/3/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) on 10/31/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 10/31/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 10/9/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) on 10/3/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) on 10/3/2025.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) on 10/3/2025.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI) on 10/3/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) on 10/3/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) on 10/2/2025.
Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Down 1.0%
URNM stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.80. 805,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,199. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $68.55. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.00.
About Senator Boozman
John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry
About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF
The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.
