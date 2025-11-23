Sen. John Boozman Sells Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Shares

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM). In a filing disclosed on November 15th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock on October 3rd.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 10/9/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) on 10/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) on 10/3/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) on 10/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI) on 10/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) on 10/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) on 10/2/2025.

URNM stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.80. 805,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,199. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $68.55. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 77.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 46,940 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 231,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 69,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

