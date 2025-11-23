PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) versus NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) Head-To-Head Contrast

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) and PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.3% of NiCE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of PagerDuty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of NiCE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of PagerDuty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

NiCE has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PagerDuty has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NiCE 1 4 9 0 2.57 PagerDuty 3 5 5 0 2.15

NiCE presently has a consensus target price of $170.54, suggesting a potential upside of 62.25%. PagerDuty has a consensus target price of $18.40, suggesting a potential upside of 23.57%. Given NiCE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NiCE is more favorable than PagerDuty.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NiCE and PagerDuty”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NiCE $2.88 billion 2.31 $442.59 million $8.80 11.94 PagerDuty $467.50 million 2.97 -$54.46 million ($0.16) -93.06

NiCE has higher revenue and earnings than PagerDuty. PagerDuty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NiCE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NiCE and PagerDuty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NiCE 18.92% 17.43% 11.95% PagerDuty -2.87% 2.81% 0.44%

Summary

NiCE beats PagerDuty on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NiCE

NiCE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self-service enables organizations to address consumers’ needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer’s request, and connects them using real-time AI-based routing. The company provides smart self service solutions that empower organizations to build intelligent automated conversations based on data; and prepared agent solutions and tools enable contact center agents to guide and alert them in real time; provides solutions that help organizations to record structured and unstructured customer interaction and transaction data; and NiCE Evidencentral, an digital evidence management platform for public safety emergency communications, law enforcement, and criminal justice helps agencies. In addition, it offers X-Sight, is an open and flexible AI-cloud platform for financial crime and compliance; Xceed, a cloud platform for comprehensive AML and fraud prevention for small and mid-sized organizations; data intelligence solutions that enable organizations to turn raw data into comprehensive actionable intelligence to prevent and detect financial crimes; AI and analytics technologies to detect and prevent financial crimes in real-time; money laundering and fraud prevention solutions that help organizations adhere to capital markets compliance and anti-money laundering compliance regulations; intelligent investigations solutions; and self-service solutions that provide organizations with customization and self-development capabilities. The company was formerly known as NiCE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NiCE Ltd. in June 2016. NiCE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Management that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; AIOps that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; Process Automation offers centralized design time and run time environment for orchestrating automated workflows that span across departments, technologies, and networks; Customer Service Operations, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues. It serves various industries, including software and technology, telecommunications, retail, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and financial services. PagerDuty, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

