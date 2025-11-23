Rep. Kevin Hern Sells Off Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Representative Kevin Hern (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD). In a filing disclosed on November 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in McDonald’s stock on October 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “HERN FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST” account.

Representative Kevin Hern also recently made the following trade(s):

Get McDonald's alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 10/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 10/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) on 10/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) on 10/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) on 10/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 10/28/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 10/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 10/23/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 10/6/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) on 9/26/2025.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,346,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,642. The stock has a market cap of $220.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.27.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total value of $3,945,716.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,734.52. This trade represents a 74.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,463 shares of company stock valued at $10,549,351. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McDonald’s from $322.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

About Representative Hern

Kevin Hern (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 13, 2018. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Hern (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Kevin Hern went into business as a McDonald’s franchisee in 1999. He acquired 10 McDonald’s franchises by 2012. He served on the McDonald’s National Leadership Team for 13 years, including the tax policy team, the insurance corporation, and as chairman of the economics team. From 2011 to 2015, he was chairman of the finance committee of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.