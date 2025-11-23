CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) versus Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Head to Head Contrast

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) and CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Getty Realty has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTO Realty Growth has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.1% of Getty Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Getty Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Realty 0 3 3 0 2.50 CTO Realty Growth 1 0 2 2 3.00

Getty Realty currently has a consensus target price of $31.80, suggesting a potential upside of 11.45%. CTO Realty Growth has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.82%. Given CTO Realty Growth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CTO Realty Growth is more favorable than Getty Realty.

Dividends

Getty Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. CTO Realty Growth pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Getty Realty pays out 151.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CTO Realty Growth pays out -117.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Getty Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CTO Realty Growth is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Realty and CTO Realty Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Realty 34.76% 7.60% 3.72% CTO Realty Growth -22.77% -5.72% -2.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Getty Realty and CTO Realty Growth”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Realty $214.19 million 7.69 $71.06 million $1.28 22.29 CTO Realty Growth $146.95 million 3.85 -$1.97 million ($1.29) -13.55

Getty Realty has higher revenue and earnings than CTO Realty Growth. CTO Realty Growth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Getty Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Getty Realty beats CTO Realty Growth on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getty Realty

(Get Free Report)

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company’s portfolio included 1,093 freestanding properties located in 40 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

