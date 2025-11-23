Quantum Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 82.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $236.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.35. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.39 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The stock has a market cap of $417.31 billion, a PE ratio of 112.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Daiwa America upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. DZ Bank lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.85.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

