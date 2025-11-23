The Boeing Company $BA Shares Acquired by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8,287.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 246,086 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,152 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.5% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $51,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,197,468,000 after buying an additional 1,212,327 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3,581.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 711,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $149,149,000 after acquiring an additional 692,489 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $129,231,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,984,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $251.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.09.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $179.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.69. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.69. The company has a market cap of $136.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($10.44) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,904.96. This trade represents a 8.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.